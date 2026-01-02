2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Nuggets at Cavaliers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Denver Nuggets?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Nuggets at Cavaliers Betting Picks

The Nuggets' offense will have a Nikola Jokic-sized hole tonight, and that pushes me toward the under at this lofty total.

With Jokic off the court, Denver scores 114.1 points per 100 possessions -- 15.2 points fewer than their clip with Jokic on the court. With Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas -- who is also out -- off the court, the Nuggets produce just 97.5 points per 100 possessions, although that's over a small sample of 79 minutes. And don't forget that Denver is still without Cameron Johnson and Aaron Gordon.

In the Nugs' first full outing since Jokic's knee injury, Denver beat the Toronto Raptors in a game that totaled only 209 points.

Cleveland is a good offense, but they're just 11th in offensive rating over their past 10 games. They're also 13th in home offensive rating.

Blowout risk -- something that could aid the under -- is in play, too, with Cleveland a 13.5-point favorite.

All in all, I think this total is just a bit too high.

With Jokic and Valanciunas out, DaRon Holmes II is going to get his first taste of extended NBA run. The market has accounted for that -- possibly too much so.

Holmes has played only 34 minutes in his career, and prior to the last two games, he hadn't seen the court since October 27th. In short, it's really tough to know what to expect from him.

Last game, Holmes logged 21 minutes off the bench and scored 11 points on five shots and two free-throw attempts. There's a good chance he's bumped into the starting lineup tonight and could push for 30-plus minutes.

With that said, it's not a lock Holmes gets huge minutes as Denver may opt to go small for chunks of the game and use Spencer Jones at the five. There's also the aforementioned blowout risk with Denver a 13.5-point road 'dog.

Plus, the Cavs are a really difficult matchup for bigs as Cleveland is letting up the sixth-fewest points per night to centers (19.9).

Admittedly, there's a lot of volatility here, and if Holmes gets 35ish minutes, there's a chance he soars past this. But given the tough matchup, blowout risk and Holmes' inexperience, the under is the side I want to be on.

