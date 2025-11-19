2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at Mavericks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Dallas Mavericks host the New York Knicks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Mavericks Betting Picks

It appears Jalen Brunson is set to return today for the Knicks, and I like him to do so in style.

Top Points Scorer Top Points Scorer Jalen Brunson +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

This market is mostly a two-player race -- Brunson at +140 and Karl-Anthony Towns at +130. No one else is shorter than +950. Brunson and KAT both have points props of 26.5; the over is -112 for KAT, and it's -104 for Brunson.

I like this matchup better for Brunson.

Point guards are scoring the ninth-most points per game (27.5) against Dallas over the last seven games. Dallas' defense is weaker sans Anthony Davis -- who remains out today -- but the difference hasn't been that big. The Mavs are giving up 112.5 points per 100 possessions with AD off the court, compared to 111.4 points per 100 possession with AD on the floor.

Without AD lately, Dallas is actually surrendering fewer points per game to centers over the past seven games (25.0) than they are for the season as a whole (26.4), although that data is at least somewhat reliant on which centers they've faced in that time.

If you're into revenge narratives, that's also at play for Brunson, who has torched his old team for 30 and 37 points in his last two matchups versus the Mavs.

Our NBA player projections have Brunson out-scoring KAT by 0.8 points.

As mentioned, the Dallas defense hasn't suffered much of a drop-off without Davis, and that can help this game go under 230.5 points.

Total Points Under Nov 20 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Mavs can be the main drivers for this under. On the season, the Mavericks are fifth in offensive rating, and nine of their 15 games have hit the under.

New York has some under-friendly traits, too. The Knicks are a respectable 16th in defensive rating while sitting 20th in pace. They're scoring 114.0 points per game on the road, compared to 124.7 per game at home.

Even with two key defensive players missing tonight -- Davis and OG Anunoby -- the under is the side I want to be on.

