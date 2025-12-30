2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for 76ers at Grizzlies

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Philadelphia 76ers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

76ers at Grizzlies Betting Picks

This is a difficult rebounding matchup for Santi Aldama, and I'm backing him to go under 7.5 boards.

Santi Aldama - Rebounds Santi Aldama Under Dec 31 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 15 games, the Sixers have given up the second-fewest rebounds per game to small forwards (6.4). Philly is just a pretty solid rebounding team overall, ranking 12th in rebound rate across their last 10 games.

Aldama is pulling down an average of 6.7 rebounds per game for the season. Over his last 15 games, he's averaging 6.6 boards per night and has gone over 7.5 rebounds just three times.

Given Aldama's recent rebounding efforts and the tough matchup, the plus-money odds on Aldama to go under 7.5 rebounds are pretty appealing.

Tyrese Maxey has been one of the NBA's best three-point shooters, and this is a good matchup for him to get hot from deep.

4+ Made Threes 4+ Made Threes Tyrese Maxey -104 View more odds in Sportsbook

In the last 15 games, Memphis has surrendered the third-most made triples per night to PGs (4.4). For the year, the Grizz are permitting the seventh-highest three-point attempt rate (43.8%).

Maxey doesn't need much encouragement to let it fly from three. He's hoisting 9.3 three-point tries per game and making an average of 3.6 of them. He's also leading the NBA in minutes played per game (39.7) while posting a better three-point percentage on the road (41.3%) than at home (37.5%).

Maxey has made at least four three-pointers in six of his past nine games, and he can do it again tonight in a welcoming matchup.

