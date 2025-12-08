2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Monday 12/8/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Los Angeles Kings at Utah Mammoth

At five on five, both of these defenses have been good, pushing me to the under.

This season, the Los Angeles Kings have surrendered the fourth-fewest expected goals (xG) per game at five on five (2.3). In the same split, the Utah Mammoth have conceded the 11th-fewest xG per game (2.5).

While the Mammoth have generated the eighth-most xG for per game (2.8) at five on five, the Kings have mustered the eighth-fewest xG per night (2.4). LA can be the main drivers of this under as there have been four or fewer goals in seven of their last 10 games.

The expected starting goalies -- Darcy Kuemper and Karel Vejmelka -- can help, too. Among netminders with at least 15 games played this year, Kuemper ranks seventh in goals saved above expectation per 60 (+0.68) while Vejmelka is a respectable 15th (+0.37).

All in all, scoring chances should be hard to come by tonight in Utah.

Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks

Tonight's Detroit Red Wings-Vancouver Canucks clash profiles as a high-scoring game environment, with over 6.5 goals listed at -112 odds. I really like this spot for the Red Wings' forwards, and that leads me to Moritz Seider to notch a point.

At five on five over the last 10 games, Vancouver is allowing the sixth-most xG per game (2.9) as well as the most high-danger chances per game (14.3).

Detroit can take advantage as the Wings have amassed the third-most xG for per night (3.1) over the last 10 games.

Seider is fourth on the team in points, totaling four goals and 18 assists across 29 matches. He skates on Detroit's top power play as well as its first defensive pairing. He's red-hot right now, recording six points over the last three games, and he can keep it going in a friendly matchup at Vancouver.

