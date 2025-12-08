10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 15

The fantasy football playoffs have arrived.

If you're still alive, congrats on making it to the postseason. The work is far from over, though, and the waiver wire is still a vital piece to the puzzle.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 15.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL betting odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is on the streaming radar this week thanks to a home date against the Miami Dolphins.

Miami has let up the fifth-most adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs, so they're clearly a great matchup.

This past week, Rodgers threw for 284 yards and one score in what was one of his better outings of the season. But it wasn't just that -- the Pittsburgh Steelers' play-calling was more aggressive as Rodgers took some shots down the field and peppered his best weapon -- D.K. Metcalf -- for 12 targets and 148 yards.

With a slim one-game cushion, the Steelers are basically in playoff-mode right now, so I have some hope Rodgers' Week 14 outing can be a sign of things to come -- especially with such a soft matchup on tap.

J.J. McCarthy, Vikings

It feels a little point-chasey to recommend J.J. McCarthy after the best outing of his career. But in Week 15, McCarthy gets a delightful matchup against a bad Dallas Cowboys defense, making him a top-notch streamer.

In Week 14, McCarthy -- who is available in 70% of Yahoo! leagues -- threw for three passing scores while running six times for 19 yards. It was the best the Minnesota Vikings' offense has looked since Week 3.

While some of McCarthy's big day last week can be attributed to a great matchup against a blah Washington Commanders D, the matchup against Dallas is even better. Dallas has given up the most adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs.

McCarthy enters Week 15 as a midrange QB2 and a viable streamer if you find yourself in a jam in single-QB formats.

Others to Consider:

Bryce Young (at NO), Tyler Shough (vs. CAR), Riley Leonard (at SEA)

Running Backs

Jaylen Wright, Dolphins

With De'Von Achane exiting early in Week 14, Jaylen Wright exploded, and he's a top add this week.

Inserted into a lead role in a positive game script, Wright popped for 24 carries, 107 yards and a TD. He even added three targets, although he failed to haul in any of them.

As of Monday, it sounds like Achane avoided a serious injury, so we'll have to check his practice participation during the week to see if Miami will be without its star back.

In the mean time, Wright is worth picking up as it looks like he'll operate in a workhorse role if Achane misses any time.

Blake Corum, Rams

Make no mistake -- Blake Corum is still a clear backup. However, he sure is looking good and may be playing his way into a larger role.

Over the last two weeks, Corum has amassed a combined 19 carries, 109 rushing yards and three scores. He doesn't do much in the passing game, though, seeing just one target in that span.

Corum has played 33% and 31% of the snaps in those two games, so he'll still second fiddle to Kyren Williams. Corum would likely need a Kyren absence to really skyrocket in value, but he's showing he can be a viable dart-throw flex even if Williams is healthy.

All in all, Corum makes for a high-upside bench stash who should be rostered in more than 33% of Yahoo! leagues.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

Speaking of bench stashes, Tyler Allgeier is one of my favorite RBs to stash right now.

Similar to Corum, Allgeier would need the running back ahead of him on the depth chart -- Bijan Robinson -- to go down to be a starting-type RB in fantasy. If Bijan misses any time, though, Allgeier could push for top-10 status at the position.

Rostered in 41% of Yahoo! formats, Allgeier has league-winning upside if Bijan misses time, and he's seen at least eight carries in three straight, making him a serviceable desperation flex in deeper formats even with Robinson healthy.

Others to Consider:

Chris Rodriguez Jr. (at NYG), Brashard Smith (vs. LAC), Brian Robinson (vs. TEN)

Wide Receivers

Jayden Reed, Packers

Jayden Reed returned from a long layoff in Week 14 and immediately became a key wideout for the Green Bay Packers.

In his first game since Week 1, Reed handled four targets, catching all of them for 31 yards. He also rushed twice for 22 yards.

Reed played just 41% of the snaps as he was eased back into things, but the Pack clearly tried to get the ball in his hands. Christian Watson is emerging right now, but I think there's a chance Reed winds up being Green Bay's WR1 once he's up to speed.

After a rough matchup at the Denver Broncos in Week 15, the Packers have two fantasy-friendly clashes to close out the fantasy postseason -- at the Chicago Bears and versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Ricky Pearsall, 49ers

Ricky Pearsall has been running a lot of wind sprints during games since he got back. That may change in Week 15.

In his three games since returning from injury, Pearsall has played at least 75% of the snaps in all three contests. Despite the high snap rate, he's garnered a total of just nine targets over those three games before going on the shelf.

But the snap rate is a positive sign, and Pearsall opened the year as the San Francisco 49ers' WR1, topping 100 yards in two of his first three games.

Following his bye in Week 14, Pearsall could be ready to make a leap down the stretch, and he has the schedule to make an impact in fantasy as San Fran plays the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Bears the next three weeks.

Others to Consider:

Rashid Shaheed(vs. IND), Chimere Dike (at SF), Pat Bryant (vs. GB)

Tight Ends

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

David Njoku exited early last week with a knee injury. If Njoku misses any time, it's a big boost to Harold Fannin Jr.'s outlook.

Fannin has already been trending up, playing at least 90% of the snaps in three consecutive games. He's scored twice across Shedeur Sanders' three starts, and Fannin blew up in Week 14 for eight grabs, 114 yards and a TD on 11 targets.

If Njoku is out, Fannin will be a back-end TE1 this week, and he's rostered in just 40% of Yahoo! leagues.

Darren Waller, Dolphins

The Dolphins jumped out to such a quick lead in Week 14 that their passing game didn't have to do much. I'm still intrigued by what I'm seeing from Darren Waller.

Despite playing just 37% of the snaps in a lopsided win at the New York Jets, Waller saw three targets for the second straight week. He's still got big-play ability, and Waller has four TDs this year in spite of playing only four fully healthy games.

Waller's fantasy playoff schedule is a great one. After a road clash with the Steelers in Week 15, Waller faces the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cincy is allowing the most fantasy points per game to TEs.

Others to Consider:

Mason Taylor (at JAX), Chigoziem Okonkwo (at SF), AJ Barner (vs. IND)

Defenses

Chicago Bears

The Bears' defense isn't all that good; they have a nice home matchup this week, though.

Chicago hosts the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. Although Shedeur Sanders has shown flashes and generally played well this past Sunday, he's still a young QB with next to no NFL experience. Playing at Chicago, even when the Bears' D isn't anything special, is still a tall task.

Sanders has one fumble and two picks through three starts and has taken six sacks.

Others to Consider:

San Francisco 49ers (vs. TEN), Dallas Cowboys (vs. MIN), Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NYJ)

