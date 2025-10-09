2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Phillies at Dodgers Game 4

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Phillies at Dodgers NLDS Game 4

I like the chances for both starting pitchers -- Cristopher Sanchez and Tyler Glasnow -- to have success tonight, and taking the under in this market is a good way to back that.

First 5 Innings Total Runs Under Oct 9 10:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sanchez started in Game 1 and did pretty well, holding LA to a pair of earned runs over 5.2 innings while punching out eight. Overall in 2025, the lefty was excellent, pitching to a 3.02 SIERA and 26.3% strikeout rate -- both of which were career-best marks.

Glasnow had an injury-shortened regular season -- go figure -- but he was superb when he pitched, per usual. The electric righty ended the year with a 29.0% strikeout rate, although his walk rate was 11.7%. But that walk rate looks flukey as he recorded a 7.4 walk rate from 2019-2024.

With both starters featuring lights-out stuff, I like pitching to prevail early on in this one, and I prefer this market to the full game under because this (likely) takes bullpens out of the equation.

It's not often we can say this -- Shohei Ohtani is in a slump.

When you couple that with a difficult matchup versus an ace southpaw, we are getting longer odds on Ohtani props than what we usually see.

I think tonight is a good time to pounce on either Ohtani to score a run or Ohtani to total two-plus bases (+110). I slightly prefer him to score a run because walks help us.

To Record A Run To Record A Run Shohei Ohtani -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

In this year's playoffs, Ohtani is striking out 40.0% of the time with an ugly .272 wOBA. But we're dealing with a small sample of 25 plate appearances, and even during this colder spell, Ohtani has two bombs and a 53.5% hard-hit rate.

In Game 1, Ohtani faced Sanchez and went 0 for 3 with 3 Ks. Lifetime, Ohtani is just 4 for 19 versus Sanchez with 9 strikeouts. Despite that, I'm banking on Ohtani's immense talent as well as his slot in the batting order -- right in front of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez -- to help him cross the plate in Game 4.

You can also download our free 2025 MLB playoffs printable bracket to follow along all postseason.

FanDuel is letting you choose your MLB reward today! Pick either one 30% Profit Boost or one 50% Profit Boost on a 3+ leg SGP — each available for use on any MLB Playoffs game happening October 8th. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.