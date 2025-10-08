2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Blue Jays at Yankees Game 4

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the New York Yankees?

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Blue Jays at Yankees ALDS Game 4

Cam Schlittler has already written his name into Yankees postseason lore. He has a chance to come up big again in tonight's Game 4, but this is a much tougher spot for him, which puts me on this under.

Cam Schlittler Outs Recorded Under 14.5

The Blue Jays are one of the most difficult matchups in baseball for any pitcher. They ended the regular season third in wOBA (.330) with the lowest K rate (17.8%) along with a walk rate (8.4%) that's right around the league average. This lineup makes you throw strikes and doesn't miss them all that often when you put it in the zone.

Schlittler isn't a flash in the pan -- he's legit. He registered a 3.84 SIERA, 27.6% K rate and 11.1% swinging-strike rate this year. But he had trouble against the Jays. Over two starts (6.2 innings), the rookie allowed six earned runs with as many walks (five) as punchouts.

Also, I think it's fair to expect a bit of a letdown after Schlittler's eight-inning, 107-pitch masterpiece last time out. Not only is that just his second ever time getting to 100 pitches in a game at the MLB level, but the emotion and energy that went into that series-clinching performance had to be draining. The only other time he got to the century mark in pitches, his next outing was against the Blue Jays, and he lasted just 1.2 innings.

In addition to all that, the Yankees have no margin for error and will surely be quick to pull Schlittler if he hits a rough patch.

Toronto is starting reliever Louis Varland in what looks to be a Johnny Wholestaff day for them, although there's a chance they try to have lefty Eric Lauer operate as a bulk guy.

Either way, it's difficult to pin down hitter-pitcher matchups for the Yanks' bats. But if Ben Rice starts, I like his RBI prop.

To Record An RBI
Ben Rice +185

Rice is one of the elite hitters in baseball. While he's at his best against right-handers (.371 wOBA and 42.9% fly-ball rate), Rice can get the job done in lefty-lefty matchups, too, as he finished 2025 ranked in at least the 95th percentile in all of average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, expected wOBA and expected slugging.

If Rice starts, he'll likely be in the heart of the lineup, which is a pretty nice place to be for RBI production.

Which bets stand out to you today?

