East Carolina vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the East Carolina Pirates facing the Florida Atlantic Owls.

NCAA football odds and spreads

East Carolina vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

Moneyline: East Carolina: (-245) | Florida Atlantic: (+200)

East Carolina: (-245) | Florida Atlantic: (+200) Spread: East Carolina: -6.5 (-120) | Florida Atlantic: +6.5 (-102)

East Carolina: -6.5 (-120) | Florida Atlantic: +6.5 (-102) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

East Carolina vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

East Carolina has beaten the spread six times in 11 games.

East Carolina has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

This year, six of East Carolina's 11 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 7-4-0 this season.

Florida Atlantic is 3-3 as 6.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

Florida Atlantic has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

East Carolina vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (85%)

East Carolina vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

East Carolina is a 6.5-point favorite against Florida Atlantic. East Carolina is -120 to cover the spread, and Florida Atlantic is -102.

East Carolina vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

The East Carolina-Florida Atlantic game on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 65.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

East Carolina vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic reveal East Carolina as the favorite (-245) and Florida Atlantic as the underdog (+200).

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games East Carolina 32.7 33 21.9 45 56.4 11 Florida Atlantic 31.9 39 35.8 131 61.3 11

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Stadium: Flagler Credit Union Stadium

