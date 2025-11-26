Old Dominion vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Old Dominion Monarchs are playing the Georgia State Panthers.

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-4545) | Georgia State: (+1600)

Old Dominion: (-4545) | Georgia State: (+1600) Spread: Old Dominion: -27.5 (-115) | Georgia State: +27.5 (-105)

Old Dominion: -27.5 (-115) | Georgia State: +27.5 (-105) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Old Dominion has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

There have been five Old Dominion games (of 11) that hit the over this year.

Georgia State has posted one win against the spread this season.

Georgia State is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs this year.

This season, six of Georgia State's 11 games have hit the over.

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Monarchs win (98%)

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Point Spread

Georgia State is the underdog by 27.5 points against Old Dominion. Georgia State is -115 to cover the spread, and Old Dominion is -105.

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Over/Under

Old Dominion versus Georgia State, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Old Dominion vs Georgia State Moneyline

Georgia State is the underdog, +1600 on the moneyline, while Old Dominion is a -4545 favorite.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Old Dominion 33.2 32 20.1 25 54.5 11 Georgia State 20.6 116 38.8 134 56.8 11

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Stadium: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

