Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Warriors vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN and NBCS-BA

The Houston Rockets (11-4) visit the Golden State Warriors (10-9) after winning three straight road games. The Warriors are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Warriors vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -2.5 224.5 -148 +126

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (52.2%)

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread nine times this season (9-9-1).

In the Rockets' 15 games this season, they have 10 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 12 times out of 15 chances this season.

Rockets games this year have hit the over on 10 of 15 set point totals (66.7%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-1-1) than it has in road affairs (4-8-0).

In home games, the Warriors exceed the total 57.1% of the time (four of seven games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 66.7% of games (eight of 12).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Houston has a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 3-4-0 record) than away (.875, 7-1-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, four of seven) than on the road (75%, six of eight).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Stephen Curry averages 28.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 4.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 boards and 5.8 assists.

Moses Moody is averaging 12.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3.2 boards.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 9.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 49.0% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Amen Thompson averages 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is also sinking 48.6% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets are getting 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr.

The Rockets are receiving 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Reed Sheppard.

Josh Okogie averages 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

