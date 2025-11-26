Marshall vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Marshall Thundering Herd are playing the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Marshall vs Georgia Southern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Marshall: (-340) | Georgia Southern: (+275)

Marshall: (-340) | Georgia Southern: (+275) Spread: Marshall: -8.5 (-110) | Georgia Southern: +8.5 (-110)

Marshall: -8.5 (-110) | Georgia Southern: +8.5 (-110) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marshall vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Marshall has covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

Marshall has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Marshall has played 11 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Georgia Southern has covered the spread six times in 11 games.

Georgia Southern doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Georgia Southern has played 11 games this year, and seven of them have hit the over.

Marshall vs Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thundering Herd win (81%)

Marshall vs Georgia Southern Point Spread

Marshall is favored by 8.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Georgia Southern, the underdog, is -110.

Marshall vs Georgia Southern Over/Under

A total of 63.5 points has been set for the Marshall-Georgia Southern game on Nov. 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Marshall vs Georgia Southern Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Marshall vs. Georgia Southern reveal Marshall as the favorite (-340) and Georgia Southern as the underdog (+275).

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Marshall 31.8 40 30.8 112 54.2 11 Georgia Southern 28.2 64 35.5 130 58.3 11

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

