Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Iowa State: (-699) | Oklahoma State: (+500)
- Spread: Iowa State: -14.5 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +14.5 (-115)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Iowa State is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Iowa State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point or higher favorite this year.
- This season, four of Iowa State's 11 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 4-7-0 this year.
- Oklahoma State's ATS record as 14.5-point underdogs or more is 3-5.
- Oklahoma State has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cyclones win (92.4%)
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Point Spread
Oklahoma State is the underdog by 14.5 points against Iowa State. Oklahoma State is -105 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -115.
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Over/Under
Iowa State versus Oklahoma State on Nov. 29 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Iowa State-Oklahoma State, Iowa State is the favorite at -699, and Oklahoma State is +500.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Iowa State
|28.1
|65
|20.8
|34
|51.3
|11
|Oklahoma State
|14.3
|134
|34.5
|127
|54.1
|11
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
