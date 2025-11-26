Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa State: (-699) | Oklahoma State: (+500)

Iowa State: (-699) | Oklahoma State: (+500) Spread: Iowa State: -14.5 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +14.5 (-115)

Iowa State: -14.5 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +14.5 (-115) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Iowa State is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

Iowa State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point or higher favorite this year.

This season, four of Iowa State's 11 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 4-7-0 this year.

Oklahoma State's ATS record as 14.5-point underdogs or more is 3-5.

Oklahoma State has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cyclones win (92.4%)

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Oklahoma State is the underdog by 14.5 points against Iowa State. Oklahoma State is -105 to cover the spread, and Iowa State is -115.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

Iowa State versus Oklahoma State on Nov. 29 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Iowa State-Oklahoma State, Iowa State is the favorite at -699, and Oklahoma State is +500.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa State 28.1 65 20.8 34 51.3 11 Oklahoma State 14.3 134 34.5 127 54.1 11

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

