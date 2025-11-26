Florida International vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Florida International Panthers will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats in college football action on Saturday.

Florida International vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida International: (-391) | Sam Houston: (+310)

Florida International vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Florida International has covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

Florida International is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, five of Florida International's 11 games have hit the over.

Sam Houston has three wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

Sam Houston has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of 11 Sam Houston games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Florida International vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (67.4%)

Florida International vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Florida International is favored by 10.5 points versus Sam Houston. Florida International is +100 to cover the spread, while Sam Houston is -122.

Florida International vs Sam Houston Over/Under

The over/under for Florida International-Sam Houston on Nov. 29 is 51.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Florida International vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sam Houston-Florida International, Sam Houston is the underdog at +310, and Florida International is -391.

Florida International vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida International 26.8 74 28.8 97 53.2 11 Sam Houston 17.9 127 36.2 132 53.0 11

Florida International vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium

