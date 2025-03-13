2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Kansas vs. Arizona

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Tonight, Kansas takes on Arizona in the Big 12 tournament. The 6th-seeded Jayhawks are 2.5-point underdogs against the 3rd-seeded Wildcats, while the total is set at 150.5 points. Full Kansas-Arizona odds can be found below.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Kansas-Arizona.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Kansas vs. Arizona Betting Picks

Tonight's quarterfinals date between Kansas and Arizona will be the second such matchup between the two Big 12 powers. Just last Saturday, Kansas downed Arizona at home, 83-76. They combined for 159 total points in that one -- par for the course after they both finished in the top half of the conference in scoring.

But tonight's over/under is only set at 150.5 points -- a total too low given the amount of offensive firepower that will be on display.

Entering Thursday, Arizona (14th) and Kansas (48th) both ranked well above average nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Wildcats (52nd in adjusted tempo) have tended to play faster than the Jayhawks (112th), but these are still two of the fastest-paced teams in the conference. They finished third and fourth in the Big 12 for average pace.

Now, both sides are strong defensively, but neither has struggled too much against top defenses. Arizona's 14 games against top-50 defenses have averaged 145.6 total points, while KU's have averaged 137.1.

However, the Jayhawks have revved things up against fast-paced teams. Their games against teams in the top 100 for adjusted tempo have averaged 151.3 points; Arizona's have averaged 161.

We saw that from KU firsthand last night when their overtime win against UCF resulted in 192 total points. Even at the end of regulation, the total was up at 166 points.

That's enough for me to consider the over on a modest 150.5-point over/under -- an outcome we witnessed play out in this matchup less than a week ago.

Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson has been on a heater in recent games -- and that may be understating it. Dickinson put up 23 points and 13 rebounds in yesterday's win over UCF, which was his third 20-point, 10-rebound showing in the last five games.

Over this five-game stretch, the 7'2" senior has averaged 24.6 points and 11.4 rebounds. He's notched 36, 43, 29, 27, and 45 combined points and rebounds in that span.

One of those -- his 33-point, 10-rebound masterclass -- came against the same Arizona team his Jayhawks face tonight. Yet, Dickinson's points + rebounds (PR) prop is set at just 28.5, so this is a compelling spot to target the over.

After last night's performance, Dickinson has now gone over 28.5 combined points and rebounds 8 times in 21 conference games. But he's done so 7 times in the 15 games he cracked 30 minutes, and we can expect a high minute total tonight. Dickinson played 39 minutes last night, and Bill Self stretched him out for 37 in the First Round of the tournament last season.

The Jayhawks aren't exactly in position to miss this year's national tournament, but another win versus Arizona would go a long way for their seeding. Kansas knows that, so we should anticipate Dickinson playing as much as he can tonight.

That bodes well for his chances of going over 28.5 PR against an Arizona interior that's been a plus matchup for opposing big men. They allowed the fifth-most points (per 40 minutes) and an above-average number of rebounds (per 40) to Big 12 bigs, all while funneling the league's fourth-highest usage rate to the position.

Coming off a pair of monster showings, look for Hunter Dickinson to have another big game and go over 28.5 points + rebounds in the process.

