2 Best Bets and Player Props for Warriors vs. Rockets

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Rockets vs. Warriors Props and Betting Picks

The Rockets have been an excellent first-quarter team. The same can't be said for Golden State. That puts me on Houston to cover the first-quarter spread.

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread Houston Rockets -2.5 -113 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the year, Houston ranks fourth in first-quarter net rating (+9.4) while the Warriors rank 20th (-2.6).

Predictably, the Warriors have fallen off without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Over the last 10 games, Golden State is 21st in defensive rating and 19th in net rating.

In that same 10-game span, Houston is ninth in both defensive rating and net rating while checking in eighth in offensive rating.

Houston has been starting fast at home, winning the past three home first quarters by 16, 11 and seven points. They should be too much to handle for the Warriors, and I like Houston to win the first stanza by at least three points.

Houston's size and length have made them a nightmare matchup for wings this year, and that puts Brandin Podziemski in a difficult spot.

Brandin Podziemski - Points Brandin Podziemski Under Mar 6 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Admittedly, Podziemski has been playing well lately, and he's been moved into the starting five in each of the last three games, netting 22 points last time out. He's seeing a healthy 32.9 minutes per night over the last nine games, and despite all that, he's still scoring just 15.7 points per game in that nine-game stretch.

Houston has bottled up shooting guards all year, and that's remained the case of late, with the Rockets surrendering the fewest points per game to SGs over the past 15 (18.6).

Likely to see a lot of defensive ace Amen Thompson, Podziemski is in a brutal matchup tonight, and I like him to go under 15.5 points.

