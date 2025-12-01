10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 14

Week 14 is a key one in fantasy football. Not only is it the final regular-season week in most leagues, it's also the final week of byes.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 14.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL betting odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Tyrod Taylor, Jets

It hasn't always been pretty with Tyrod Taylor since he took the New York Jets' starting job, but the fantasy results have been decent as he's totaled 12.8 and 21.3 fantasy points the past two outings.

This week, Taylor has a soft home matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and he's an excellent streamer. Miami has let up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to QBs (19.3), including the third-most rushing yards per game to the position (24.7).

That last tidbit is a big deal as Taylor's legs have been an integral part of his fantasy output. He's run for 19 and 44 yards in his past two outings, including a rushing touchdown last week.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

On the flip side of the Dolphins-Jets game, Tua Tagovailoa also makes sense as a streamer.

The short-handed Jets defense has allowed the 11th-most FanDuel points per drop back as well as the fifth-most expected points added per drop back.

Back in Week 4, Tua posted 15.7 fantasy points at home against the Jets. He's capable of a similar kind of outings this week, which makes him a handy QB2 piece given that four teams are on bye.

Others to Consider:

Jacoby Brissett (vs. LAR), Trevor Lawrence (vs. IND), J.J. McCarthy (vs. WAS)

Running Backs

Trey Benson, Cardinals

After practicing last week, Trey Benson seems primed to return this week. While it's hard knowing what his role will be in Week 14, Benson is worth scooping up in the 34% of Yahoo! leagues where he's available.

The Arizona Cardinals have been piecing it together at running back sans Benson and James Conner. In Week 13, Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter handled a near 50-50 split of the snaps. Back in Week 4, the only game where both Benson dressed and Conner was out, Benson played a team-best 55% of the snaps while Carter (6%) and Knight (0%) either barely played or didn't play at all.

There's a chance Benson becomes the Cards' RB1 -- potentially right away or possibly after knocking the rust off in Week 14. He could be a fantasy difference-maker down the stretch.

Blake Corum, Rams

We've been here before with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum -- where it seems like Corum is trending toward at least a closer split of the work -- only to watch Kyren continue to operate as the Los Angeles Rams' RB1.

I'm not sure Corum is going to overtake a healthy Kyren, but Corum is an intriguing player to stash and is rostered in just 16% of Yahoo! leagues.

Even with Williams dealing with a mid-game injury last week, he still out-snapped 67% to 33%. Corum was excellent, though, with the touches he got, turning seven carries into 81 yards and a TD.

If Williams were to miss time at any point, Corum would jump into the RB1 (top-12) ranks as the lead back for an elite offense, so he's a fun bench stash.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Commanders

We've touched on Chris Rodriguez Jr. previously this season. He deserves another mention as he's rostered in only 24% of Yahoo! leagues.

Rodriguez is the Washington Commanders' lead back. He's carried the rock 16 times over the last two games, compared to 13 carries for Jacory Croskey-Merritt. After a 15-carry game in Week 11 before Washington's bye, Rodriguez got 11 carries in Week 13, which resulted in 41 rushing yards and a TD. He had one target, as well.

Any lead back is worthy of a roster spot, and with Jayden Daniels returning to practice, the Commanders' offense could get a shot in the arm soon.

Others to Consider:

Devin Neal (at TB), Tyler Allgeier (vs. SEA), Bhayshul Tuten (vs. IND)

Wide Receivers

Adonai Mitchell, Jets

A mid-season trade addition for the Jets, Adonai Mitchell is emerging for an offense that desperately needs playmakers.

Mitchell has been on the field a lot the past two weeks, posting snap rates of 85% and 86%. He's gobbled up 19 targets in that span, including a whopping 12 looks in Week 13. He turned the 12 targets into eight catches for 102 yards and a TD.

Getting on the field plenty, getting targets and converting those targets into fantasy points -- that's all we could ask for. And it makes Mitchell one of the week's best pickups. The opportunity is there for Mitchell to be a WR3 the rest of the way.

Jalen Coker, Panthers

A lack of health and a good rookie campaign from Tetairoa McMillan has pushed Jalen Coker down the pecking order for the Carolina Panthers. But he's trending up, and with Coker popping in Week 13, he may be cementing himself into the WR2 role in Carolina.

Coker had his biggest game of the year thus far in Week 13, handling six targets and turning them into four catches for 74 yards and a score despite a tough matchup with the Rams.

Coker has out-snapped Xavier Legette in four of Carolina's last five games, and he's seen at least four targets in four straight weeks.

The Panthers -- on a bye in Week 14 -- are a decently fantasy-friendly offense these days with Bryce Young playing some good ball. Coker gets two beatable defenses (Saints and Bucs) in the first two weeks of the fantasy playoffs. He's a viable add this week.

Others to Consider:

Chris Godwin (vs. NO), Darnell Mooney (vs. SEA), Jayden Higgins (at KC), Keon Coleman (vs. CIN)

Tight Ends

Brenton Strange, Jaguars

In two games since coming off the IR, Brenton Strange has thrust himself into the TE1 convo.

Strange has posted half-PPR outputs of 11.8 and 12.0 in the past two games, playing 71% and 84% of the snaps. With the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars' tight ends banged up, Strange has a clear runway to a lot of snaps and solid volume.

In Week 14, Strange and the Jags host the Indianapolis Colts in a key AFC South clash. The Colts' defense will be without DeForest Buckner and possibly Sauce Gardner.

At worst, Strange is a back-end TE1, and he should be rostered in more than just one-third of Yahoo! leagues.

Darren Waller, Dolphins

Darren Waller returned from injury last week and is someone to have on your radar at TE.

Waller was eased into things a bit, recording a 47% snap rate. He was targeted three times and made two grabs for 47 yards. Waller still has big-play juice despite his age and time away.

In addition to a nice matchup with the Jets this week, Waller has an appealing schedule the rest of the fantasy season -- with Miami facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fantasy postseason.

Others to Consider:

Cade Otton (vs. NO), T.J. Hockenson (vs. WAS), Mason Taylor (vs. MIA)

Defenses

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As has been the case most of 2025, whoever plays the New Orleans Saints is going to be a viable D/ST streamer. This coming week, that's the Bucs.

Tyler Shough rallied late in Week 13 to end up with a decent enough stat line (239 passing yards, two TDs and one pick). But Miami's D/ST still scored 9.0 fantasy points, racking up four sacks and a pair of turnovers.

Tampa Bay's offense should be able to score early and often against the Saints, which will likely result in Shough having to drop back plenty. That's a recipe for success for the Bucs' D/ST.

Others to Consider:

Minnesota Vikings (vs. WAS), Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)

