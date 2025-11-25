Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 13 (Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET), wide receiver Xavier Worthy and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (252.3 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Worthy, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Cowboys.

Xavier Worthy Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.00

46.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Worthy is currently the 58th-ranked fantasy player (199th overall), tallying 47.3 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

During his last three games Worthy has been targeted 20 times, with 10 receptions for 107 yards and zero TDs, leading to 11.4 fantasy points (3.8 per game) during that period.

Worthy has been targeted 31 times, with 18 receptions for 195 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 21.5 fantasy points (4.3 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Worthy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, as he posted 12.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 38 rushing yards on two carries (19.0 YPC) .

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Dallas this year.

Five players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Dallas has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Xavier Worthy?