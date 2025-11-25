George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will be up against the 11th-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (195.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Daily fantasy players, is Pickens worth considering for his upcoming game against the Chiefs? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Pickens this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

George Pickens Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.95

73.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Pickens has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 13.9 fantasy points per game (153.4 total points). Overall, he is 24th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Pickens has put up 48.9 fantasy points (16.3 per game), as he's caught 24 passes on 29 targets for 369 yards and two touchdowns.

Pickens has hauled in 35 balls (on 44 targets) for 529 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 64.9 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during that timeframe.

The high point of Pickens' fantasy season was a Week 4 performance versus the Green Bay Packers, a game when he went off for eight catches and 134 receiving yards with two touchdowns (25.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, George Pickens' matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 3.0 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 30 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed just one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Kansas City has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Kansas City has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Want more data and analysis on George Pickens? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.