Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), wideout Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the 29th-ranked passing defense in the league (249.5 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Franklin for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Troy Franklin Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.62

46.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

Franklin is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 100th overall, as he has posted 85.8 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

In his last three games, Franklin has ammassed 151 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 catches (27 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.7 (7.6 per game) during that period.

Franklin has totaled 259 receiving yards and four scores on 22 catches (45 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 53.5 points (10.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Franklin's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, when he racked up 20.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Troy Franklin had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the New York Jets, when he posted just 0.1 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed three players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Five players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Commanders this year.

A total of seven players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Washington has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

