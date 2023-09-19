Zay Jones Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Zay Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Houston Texans, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league (191.0 yards conceded per game).

Jones vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.05

3.05 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.74

21.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones is currently the 53rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (127th overall), putting up 11.5 total fantasy points (5.8 per game).

Through two games this season, Jones has accumulated 11.5 total fantasy points, grabbing five balls (on 13 targets) for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game against Houston this season.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed one player to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Houston this year.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Houston has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Texans this year.

