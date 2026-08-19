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Zay Flowers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Zay Flowers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Zay Flowers is the 19th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 157.3 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, continue reading.

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Zay Flowers Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Flowers' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points108.39521
2026 Projected Fantasy Points182.5486

Zay Flowers 2025 Game-by-Game

Flowers accumulated 25.8 fantasy points -- four catches, 138 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bills21.1971431
Week 2Browns7.9117750
Week 3Lions1.332130
Week 4@Chiefs7.487740
Week 5Texans7.255720
Week 6Rams2.6106460
Week 8Bears7.197630

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Zay Flowers vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 45.4% of the time while running the football 54.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Flowers' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Zay Flowers118861211510
Mark Andrews7048422514
Rashod Bateman381922428
Chris Moore231120712

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Want more data and analysis on Zay Flowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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