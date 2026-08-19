Zay Flowers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Zay Flowers is the 19th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 157.3 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, continue reading.

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Zay Flowers Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Flowers' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 108.3 95 21 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 182.5 48 6

Zay Flowers 2025 Game-by-Game

Flowers accumulated 25.8 fantasy points -- four catches, 138 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bills 21.1 9 7 143 1 Week 2 Browns 7.9 11 7 75 0 Week 3 Lions 1.3 3 2 13 0 Week 4 @Chiefs 7.4 8 7 74 0 Week 5 Texans 7.2 5 5 72 0 Week 6 Rams 2.6 10 6 46 0 Week 8 Bears 7.1 9 7 63 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Zay Flowers vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 45.4% of the time while running the football 54.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Flowers' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Zay Flowers 118 86 1211 5 10 Mark Andrews 70 48 422 5 14 Rashod Bateman 38 19 224 2 8 Chris Moore 23 11 207 1 2

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