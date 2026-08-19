Zay Flowers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Zay Flowers is the 19th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 157.3 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Baltimore Ravens player, continue reading.
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Zay Flowers Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Flowers' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|108.3
|95
|21
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|182.5
|48
|6
Zay Flowers 2025 Game-by-Game
Flowers accumulated 25.8 fantasy points -- four catches, 138 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bills
|21.1
|9
|7
|143
|1
|Week 2
|Browns
|7.9
|11
|7
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|1.3
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 4
|@Chiefs
|7.4
|8
|7
|74
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|7.2
|5
|5
|72
|0
|Week 6
|Rams
|2.6
|10
|6
|46
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|7.1
|9
|7
|63
|0
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Zay Flowers vs. Other Ravens Receivers
The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 45.4% of the time while running the football 54.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Flowers' 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Zay Flowers
|118
|86
|1211
|5
|10
|Mark Andrews
|70
|48
|422
|5
|14
|Rashod Bateman
|38
|19
|224
|2
|8
|Chris Moore
|23
|11
|207
|1
|2
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