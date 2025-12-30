Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 18 (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET), RB Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have the sixth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (103.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Charbonnet worth considering for his next game against the 49ers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Charbonnet this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Zach Charbonnet Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: January 3, 2026

January 3, 2026 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.66

41.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.26

8.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (63rd overall), tallying 145.7 total fantasy points (9.7 per game).

In his last three games, Charbonnet has posted 40.7 fantasy points (13.6 per game), running for 173 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 35 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 34 yards on six grabs (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

Charbonnet has totaled 58.5 fantasy points (11.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 271 yards with four touchdowns on 56 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 54 yards on eight grabs (10 targets).

The high point of Charbonnet's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he went off for 110 rushing yards and two TDs on 18 carries (for 24.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught two balls (on two targets) for 12 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet let down his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, when he mustered only 1.0 fantasy points (15 carries, 10 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

Four players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this season.

A total of 15 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up two or more passing TDs to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Only three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the 49ers this year.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this year.

A total of 27 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed two or more receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The 49ers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against San Francisco this year.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD against the 49ers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.