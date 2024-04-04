Yesterday's Perfect FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup: Wednesday 4/3/24

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect FanDuel lineup would look like? Well, each day here at FanDuel Research, we're going to share that information with you.

The perfect lineup for yesterday's main slate is listed below.

NBA DFS Perfect Lineup

Player Position Salary PTS REB AST STL TO BLK FD Points Anthony Davis (LAL) PF/C $11,400 35 18 1 2 2 3 71.1 Kristaps Porzingis (BOS) PF/C $8,700 27 12 4 1 0 5 65.4 C.J. McCollum (NO) PG/SG $8,500 36 10 4 2 4 0 56.0 Jalen Johnson (ATL) SF/PF $7,900 28 14 11 4 3 1 73.3 Jordan Nwora (TOR) SF $4,900 14 13 5 0 4 0 33.1 Jabari Walker (POR) PF $4,800 14 22 2 0 0 1 46.4 Jared Butler (WSH) SG $4,500 9 3 7 3 3 1 32.1 View Full Table

Want to play NBA DFS? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy basketball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.