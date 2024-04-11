Yesterday's Perfect FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup: Wednesday 4/10/24

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect FanDuel lineup would look like? Well, each day here at FanDuel Research, we're going to share that information with you.

The perfect lineup for yesterday's main slate is listed below.

NBA DFS Perfect Lineup

Player Position Salary FP Donovan Mitchell (CLE) SG/PG $8,900 29 4 8 3 3 1 54.8 Immanuel Quickley (TOR) PG/SG $8,500 32 7 9 1 4 1 55.9 Bobby Portis (MIL) PF/C $6,800 30 9 3 5 4 0 56.3 Dennis Schroder (BKN) PG $6,400 21 7 9 2 1 0 47.9 Gregory Jackson (MEM) PF/SF $6,300 22 2 2 2 1 1 35.4 Tre Mann (CHA) PG $6,200 16 3 7 7 1 0 50.1 Noah Clowney (BKN) PF/C $5,200 10 7 1 1 2 7 41.9 View Full Table

