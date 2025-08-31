Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (76-60) vs. Chicago White Sox (48-88)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and YES

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-176) | CHW: (+148)

NYY: (-176) | CHW: (+148) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111)

NYY: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 2-1, 3.75 ERA vs Martín Pérez (White Sox) - 1-3, 2.02 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Gil (2-1) for the Yankees and Martin Perez (1-3) for the White Sox. Gil and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Gil's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 5-1-0 against the spread when Perez starts. The White Sox have a 2-4 record in Pérez's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (58.7%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +148 on the moneyline, while New York is a -176 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The Yankees are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are -108 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -111.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-White Sox on Aug. 31, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 67, or 59.3%, of the 113 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 26-12 when favored by -176 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 134 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 62-72-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have put together a 44-84 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.4% of those games).

Chicago has gone 16-46 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer (25.8%).

The White Sox have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-63-8).

The White Sox have gone 72-59-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.441), slugging percentage (.666) and total hits (146) this season. He has a .321 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 22 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .280 and slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 27th, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Trent Grisham is batting .246 with a .477 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .240 with a .339 OBP and 67 RBI for New York this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Benintendi enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa leads his team with 115 hits and has a club-high .429 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is currently 54th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Chase Meidroth has 14 doubles, three home runs and 38 walks while batting .256.

Mike Tauchman has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .276.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

8/30/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/29/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/28/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2024: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/13/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/12/2024: 12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285)

12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285) 5/19/2024: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/18/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/17/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2023: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

