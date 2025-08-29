Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (74-60) vs. Chicago White Sox (48-86)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and YES

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-225) | CHW: (+188)

NYY: (-225) | CHW: (+188) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)

NYY: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 14-7, 3.24 ERA vs Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox) - 3-1, 4.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (14-7) to the mound, while Yoendrys Gomez (3-1) will take the ball for the White Sox. Rodon's team is 10-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-12. The White Sox covered in each of Gomez's three starts that had a set spread. The White Sox won each of Gomez's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (69.1%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while New York is a -225 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the White Sox. The Yankees are -137 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are +114.

Yankees versus White Sox on Aug. 29 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 65 times (58.6%) in those games.

New York has a record of 9-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 132 opportunities.

In 132 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 60-72-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have put together a 44-82 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, Chicago has a record of 4-28 (12.5%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 129 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-62-8).

The White Sox are 72-57-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 145 hits and an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .666. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .323 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .283 with 22 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 41 walks, while slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 26th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging in the majors.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .556 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Trent Grisham has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Grisham brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with four home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 88 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .495.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .315 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox. He's batting .234 while slugging .404.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 130th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi has 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .235. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Lenyn Sosa has a slugging percentage of .436 and has 114 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth has 13 doubles, three home runs and 37 walks while batting .250.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

8/28/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2024: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/13/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/12/2024: 12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285)

12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285) 5/19/2024: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/18/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/17/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2023: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/8/2023: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/7/2023: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

