Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (14-6) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-10)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-132) | TB: (+112)

NYY: (-132) | TB: (+112) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184)

NYY: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 1-1, 4.50 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Rays) - 1-2, 4.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (1-2) will get the nod for the Rays. Cortes' team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cortes' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Eflin's starts. The Rays have always been the moneyline underdog when Eflin starts this season.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (60.9%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Rays reveal New York as the favorite (-132) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Yankees are +152 to cover, and the Rays are -184.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Rays game on April 20 has been set at 8.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in seven of 20 chances this season.

The Yankees are 10-10-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won one of the three games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Rays have played in 21 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-0).

The Rays have collected an 8-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.1% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 26 hits and an OBP of .468, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .600. He's batting .347.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 12th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Soto has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .324 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .407.

Among qualifiers, he is 21st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Alex Verdugo is batting .232 with a .406 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera is batting .310 with a .349 OBP and 13 RBI for New York this season.

Cabrera enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles and two RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has racked up a team-best .370 on-base percentage. He's batting .286 and slugging .514.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Paredes takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Amed Rosario's 22 hits and .515 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .333 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is currently 17th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Harold Ramirez is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Yandy Diaz has four doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .224.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

4/19/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/14/2023: 8-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/17/2022: 8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/16/2022: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/29/2022: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/28/2022: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/27/2022: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/26/2022: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/27/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/2/2023: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

