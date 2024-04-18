Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Friday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (13-6) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (11-9)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: BSSUN

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-174) | TB: (+146)

NYY: (-174) | TB: (+146) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+108) | TB: +1.5 (-130)

NYY: -1.5 (+108) | TB: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 1-0, 3.68 ERA vs Tyler Alexander (Rays) - 1-0, 6.46 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (1-0, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Tyler Alexander (1-0, 6.46 ERA). Schmidt and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schmidt's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Alexander has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rays covered. The Rays have not been a moneyline underdog when Alexander starts this season.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (51.3%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Rays reveal New York as the favorite (-174) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +108 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -130.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Rays contest on April 19, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in seven of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -174 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in seven of their 19 opportunities.

The Yankees are 9-10-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Tampa Bay has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-8-0).

The Rays have collected an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 25 hits and an OBP of .478, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .577. He's batting .352.

He ranks ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Anthony Volpe has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .324 and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .410.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 20th, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Oswaldo Cabrera has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Cabrera has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles and three RBI.

Alex Verdugo has been key for New York with 16 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .424.

Verdugo has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three doubles and three walks.

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes a has .364 on-base percentage to pace the Rays. He's batting .273 while slugging .515.

He is 71st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Paredes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Amed Rosario has racked up 21 hits while slugging .532. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .339 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified players, he is 13th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz has four doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .225.

Harold Ramirez has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .260.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!