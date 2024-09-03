Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (80-58) vs. Texas Rangers (65-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | TEX: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | TEX: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | TEX: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | TEX: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 14-9, 4.31 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 4-13, 3.95 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (14-9) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (4-13). Rodon and his team have a record of 14-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodon's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-8). The Rangers have gone 10-14-0 ATS in Heaney's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Heaney's starts this season, and they went 2-8 in those games.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (54.6%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -154 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rangers. The Yankees are -102 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -118.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

The Yankees-Rangers game on September 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 106 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (55.7%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 36 of 61 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 75 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 68-67-0 in 135 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have compiled an 18-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Texas has gone 5-10 (33.3%).

In the 132 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-68-4).

The Rangers have a 56-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 158 hits and an OBP of .459, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .711. He's batting .326.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .293 with 27 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs and 110 walks, while slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .420.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Soto enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has 127 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.333/.457.

Chisholm has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .529 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 142 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .386.

Volpe heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a walk and four RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has racked up a team-best OBP (.353) and slugging percentage (.512), while leading the Rangers in hits (132, while batting .278).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 27th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is hitting .234 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith a has .353 on-base percentage to lead the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia has 23 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .223.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

9/2/2024: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/11/2024: 8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/10/2024: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/25/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/24/2023: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/23/2023: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2023: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/28/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/27/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

