Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (93-67) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | PIT: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | PIT: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+172) | PIT: +1.5 (-210)

NYY: -1.5 (+172) | PIT: +1.5 (-210) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 15-6, 3.27 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 11-3, 1.99 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Gil (15-6, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Paul Skenes (11-3, 1.99 ERA). Gil and his team have a record of 15-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Gil's team has a record of 14-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have an 11-10-0 record against the spread in Skenes' starts. The Pirates have a 2-2 record in Skenes' four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (65.8%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Yankees, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +114, and New York is -134 playing at home.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Pirates are -210 to cover, and the Yankees are +172.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Yankees-Pirates on Sept. 28, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 72 wins in the 127 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 54-41 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 83 of their 157 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 157 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 77-80-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 92 total times this season. They've finished 37-55 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 24-35 (40.7%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-81-3).

The Pirates have an 83-74-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 180 hits and an OBP of .461, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .708. He's batting .325.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .533 with a double, five home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 127 walks, while slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .418.

He is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Soto heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .254 with a .428 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Chisholm enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Anthony Volpe has 12 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-high OBP (.344) and slugging percentage (.450). He's batting .276.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz has collected 140 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Andrew McCutchen has 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks while batting .232.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .272 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Yankees vs Pirates Head to Head

9/27/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2022: 14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/20/2022: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 7/6/2022: 16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/5/2022: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

