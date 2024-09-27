Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the New York Yankees facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (93-66) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (74-85)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: SportsNet PT

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-168) | PIT: (+142)

NYY: (-168) | PIT: (+142) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+120) | PIT: +1.5 (-144)

NYY: -1.5 (+120) | PIT: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 16-9, 3.98 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 6-8, 4.14 ERA

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (16-9) versus the Pirates and Jared Jones (6-8). Rodon and his team have a record of 17-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodon's team is 17-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 7-13-0 ATS in Jones' 20 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-7 record in Jones' 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (62.6%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -168 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +142 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Yankees are +120 to cover, and the Pirates are -144.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Pirates contest on Sept. 27, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 126 games this season and have come away with the win 72 times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 37 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 83 of their 156 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 77-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 36-55 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 7-15 record (winning just 31.8% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-80-3).

The Pirates have put together an 82-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 180 hits and an OBP of .461 to go with a slugging percentage of .708. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .325 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .533 with a double, five home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Juan Soto has 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 126 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .418.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Soto brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has 140 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.321/.426.

Anthony Volpe is batting .246 with a .294 OBP and 60 RBI for New York this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a .342 on-base percentage and a .440 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .275.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz paces his team with 140 hits. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .234 with 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

