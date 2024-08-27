Yankees vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Washington Nationals.

Yankees vs Nationals Game Info

New York Yankees (78-54) vs. Washington Nationals (59-73)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-250) | WSH: (+205)

NYY: (-250) | WSH: (+205) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-166) | WSH: +1.5 (+138)

NYY: -1.5 (-166) | WSH: +1.5 (+138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 5-2, 3.72 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 3-12, 5.73 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (5-2) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (3-12). When Cole starts, his team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season. Cole's team has a record of 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Corbin starts, the Nationals are 11-14-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 23 of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 6-17 in those games.

Yankees vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (60.4%)

Yankees vs Nationals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +205 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Nationals Spread

The Yankees are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are -166 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being +138.

Yankees vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Yankees-Nationals on August 27, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Yankees vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 57, or 57%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 71 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 66-63-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 46 of the 104 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, Washington has a record of 2-6 (25%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 60 times this season for a 60-63-5 record against the over/under.

The Nationals are 72-56-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 154 hits and an OBP of .465, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .732. He's batting .333.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with four home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .296 with 25 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs and 109 walks. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .427.

He ranks 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jazz Chisholm has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.324/.445.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 135 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 80th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Luis Garcia leads his team with 122 hits and a .327 OBP, with a team-best .457 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Young is batting .257 with 21 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks.

Keibert Ruiz has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .225.

Yankees vs Nationals Head to Head

8/26/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/24/2023: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/23/2023: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/22/2023: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

