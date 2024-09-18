Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (88-63) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-74)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-120) | SEA: (+102)

NYY: (-120) | SEA: (+102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 9-10, 3.90 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 11-8, 3.12 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.12 ERA). Cortes' team is 10-19-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cortes' team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-15. The Mariners have a 15-14-0 record against the spread in Miller's starts. The Mariners have a 7-5 record in Miller's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (56.4%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

The Yankees vs Mariners moneyline has New York as a -120 favorite, while Seattle is a +102 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Mariners. The Yankees are +140 to cover the spread, while the Mariners are -170.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

Yankees versus Mariners, on Sept. 18, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 67 wins in the 119 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 62 times in 107 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 79 of their 148 opportunities.

The Yankees are 73-75-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 18-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Seattle is 14-16 (winning 46.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 150 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-72-5).

The Mariners are 66-84-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 171 hits and an OBP of .456, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .692. He's batting .323.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and 11 RBI.

Juan Soto is hitting .287 with 29 doubles, four triples, 40 home runs and 121 walks, while slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .417.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has 137 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.329/.436.

Alex Verdugo is batting .236 with a .296 OBP and 58 RBI for New York this season.

Verdugo has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has put up 105 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .211 and slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 133rd, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 71st in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .220 with 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average ranks 127th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has a .392 slugging percentage, which paces the Mariners.

Justin Turner paces his team with a .351 on-base percentage.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/20/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2023: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/21/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/20/2023: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/30/2023: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

