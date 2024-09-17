Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the New York Yankees taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (87-63) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

NYY: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+160) | SEA: +1.5 (-194)

NYY: -1.5 (+160) | SEA: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 13-6, 3.18 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-2, 2.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Gil (13-6) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (8-2) will take the ball for the Mariners. Gil's team is 13-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gil's team has a record of 12-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have a 10-9-0 ATS record in Woo's 19 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Woo's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (50.5%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Mariners, New York is the favorite at -112, and Seattle is -104 playing at home.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and New York is +160 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Mariners contest on Sept. 17 has been set at 7, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 118 games this season and have come away with the win 66 times (55.9%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 65 times in 117 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 78 of 147 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 72-75-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The Mariners are 18-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Seattle has gone 16-21 (43.2%).

In the 149 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-72-5).

The Mariners have a 66-83-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 169 hits and an OBP of .455, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .692. He's batting .321.

Among qualified hitters, he is third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .285 with 28 doubles, four triples, 39 home runs and 119 walks, while slugging .567 with an on-base percentage of .414.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 137 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Chisholm has logged a hit or more in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with four walks and an RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .246 with a .294 OBP and 55 RBI for New York this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has totaled 105 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .213 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 133rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Randy Arozarena has 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .222. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has a .386 slugging percentage, which leads the Mariners.

Justin Turner's .349 OBP leads his team.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/20/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2023: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/21/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/20/2023: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/30/2023: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/29/2023: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

