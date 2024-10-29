Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 4 on Oct. 29

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 4 of the World Series.

Yankees vs Dodgers Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-136) | LAD: (+116)

NYY: (-136) | LAD: (+116) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | LAD: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | LAD: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 15-7, 3.50 ERA vs TBA (Dodgers)

The Yankees will look to Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Gil and his team have a record of 16-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Gil's team has a record of 15-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51.5%)

Yankees vs Dodgers Moneyline

New York is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +116 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Dodgers Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Dodgers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +138 to cover the runline, with the Dodgers being -166.

Yankees vs Dodgers Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Dodgers on Oct. 29 is 8.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Yankees vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 137 games this year and have walked away with the win 79 times (57.7%) in those games.

New York has a record of 54-41 when favored by -136 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 89 of 170 chances this season.

The Yankees are 82-88-0 against the spread in their 170 games that had a posted line this season.

The Dodgers are 7-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Dodgers have played in 174 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 101 times (101-70-3).

The Dodgers have a 92-82-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.458), slugging percentage (.701) and total hits (180) this season. He has a .322 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto has 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 16th, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 144 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Gleyber Torres has been key for New York with 151 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .378.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has accumulated an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .646, and has 197 hits, all club-highs for the Dodgers (while batting .310).

He ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks while batting .282. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Mookie Betts is hitting .289 with 24 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez has 32 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 53 walks while batting .272.

Yankees vs Dodgers Head to Head

10/28/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/26/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/25/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2024: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/7/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/4/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/3/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/2/2023: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

