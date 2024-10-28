Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 3 on Oct. 28

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series.

Yankees vs Dodgers Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-146) | LAD: (+124)

NYY: (-146) | LAD: (+124) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | LAD: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | LAD: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 5-5, 2.85 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-6, 5.38 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) versus the Dodgers and Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA). Schmidt and his team have a record of 7-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Schmidt's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-3). The Dodgers are 11-7-0 ATS in Buehler's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Dodgers were named the moneyline underdog for two Buehler starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (55.6%)

Yankees vs Dodgers Moneyline

New York is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +124 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Dodgers Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Dodgers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +138 to cover the runline, with the Dodgers being -166.

Yankees vs Dodgers Over/Under

The Yankees-Dodgers game on Oct. 28 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 136 games this year and have walked away with the win 79 times (58.1%) in those games.

This year New York has won 51 of 84 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 89 of their 169 opportunities.

The Yankees are 82-87-0 against the spread in their 169 games that had a posted line this season.

The Dodgers have gone 6-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

Los Angeles has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer without a win.

The Dodgers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 173 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 101 of those games (101-69-3).

The Dodgers have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 91-82-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 180 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .701. He's batting .322.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto has 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Soto has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has 144 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.324/.436.

Chisholm heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a walk.

Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with a .330 OBP and 63 RBI for New York this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has put up an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .646, and has 197 hits, all club-highs for the Dodgers (while batting .310).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks while batting .282. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He is currently 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Mookie Betts has 24 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .289.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .272 with 32 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 53 walks.

Yankees vs Dodgers Head to Head

10/26/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/25/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2024: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/7/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/4/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/3/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/2/2023: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

