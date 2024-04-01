Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

In MLB action on Monday, the New York Yankees play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Yankees (4-0) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-1)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-120) | ARI: (+102)

NYY: (-120) | ARI: (+102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+132) | ARI: +1.5 (-160)

NYY: -1.5 (+132) | ARI: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Yankees will look to Luis Gil versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson. Gil did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Last season when Nelson pitched his team went 15-12-0 against the spread. Nelson's team went 9-10 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60%)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Diamondbacks. The Yankees are +132 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -160.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Yankees versus Diamondbacks, on April 1, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Yankees won in 49, or 54.4%, of the 90 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season New York came away with a win 44 times in 76 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 70 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Diamondbacks finished 50-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 51.5% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer last year, Arizona went 37-42 (46.8%).

The Diamondbacks combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 78 times last season for a 78-92-7 record against the over/under.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 156 hits and an OBP of .410 last season.

Gleyber Torres hit 25 homers while driving in 68 runs.

Last season, Aaron Judge finished with 37 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .267 last season.

Alex Verdugo slashed .264/.324/.421 and finished with an OPS of .745.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll racked up an on-base percentage of .362, a slugging percentage of .506, and had 161 hits last season.

Christian Walker hit .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Ketel Marte had 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .276 last season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

