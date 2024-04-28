Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The New York Yankees will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Sunday.

Yankees vs Brewers Game Info

New York Yankees (18-10) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-9)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | MIL: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | MIL: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | MIL: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | MIL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 2-1, 2.93 ERA vs Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 0-1, 1.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Marcus Stroman (2-1) to the mound, while Tobias Myers (0-1) will take the ball for the Brewers. Stroman and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Stroman starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. Myers has started just one game with a set spread, which the Brewers failed to cover. The Brewers have not been a moneyline underdog when Myers starts this season.

Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (50.4%)

Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Brewers reveal New York as the favorite (-134) and Milwaukee as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +126 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -152.

Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Brewers on April 28, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (63.2%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 28 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 12-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers are 9-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 6-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (75%).

The Brewers have played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-10-0).

The Brewers have a 14-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.443), slugging percentage (.581) and total hits (34) this season. He has a .324 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBI.

Alex Verdugo has six doubles, four home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .274 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Verdugo heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Anthony Volpe has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Aaron Judge is batting .190 with a .328 OBP and 15 RBI for New York this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has put up an on-base percentage of .433, a slugging percentage of .553, and has 36 hits, all club-bests for the Brewers (while batting .350).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is 16th in slugging.

Brice Turang is batting .329 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .391.

He is currently 11th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Willy Adames has six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .267.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .228 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Yankees vs Brewers Head to Head

4/27/2024: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/17/2022: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2022: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/10/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/8/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2022: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

