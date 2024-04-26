Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

MLB action on Friday includes the New York Yankees playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yankees vs Brewers Game Info

New York Yankees (17-9) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-8)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network

Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | MIL: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | MIL: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+125) | MIL: +1.5 (-150)

NYY: -1.5 (+125) | MIL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 1-1, 2.75 ERA vs Colin Rea (Brewers) - 2-0, 2.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Gil (1-1) to the mound, while Colin Rea (2-0) will get the nod for the Brewers. Gil and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Gil and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Rea starts, the Brewers have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog in three of Rea's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (60.6%)

Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +125 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -150.

Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Brewers on April 26, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 11 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 26 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 11-15-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won 61.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-5).

Milwaukee has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-10-0).

The Brewers have gone 13-11-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 31 hits and an OBP of .430, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .561. He's batting .316.

He ranks 20th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Soto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .299 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 35th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Volpe takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a triple and an RBI.

Alex Verdugo has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Oswaldo Cabrera has been key for New York with 21 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .425.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has a team-high OBP (.446) and slugging percentage (.573), while leading the Brewers in hits (35, while batting .365).

Including all qualified hitters, he is second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 11th in slugging.

Brice Turang is batting .321 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 17th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames has six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .277.

Rhys Hoskins has four doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .226.

