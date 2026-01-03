BYU vs Kansas State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

PJ Haggerty and the Kansas State Wildcats (9-4, 0-0 Big 12) battle AJ Dybantsa and the BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) on January 3, 2026 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs on CBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

BYU vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (67.2%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's BYU-Kansas State spread (BYU -7.5) or over/under (172.5 points).

BYU vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas State has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this year.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Kansas State covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cougars covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 10 times in 16 opportunities at home, and they covered six times in 11 opportunities in away games.

The Wildcats performed better against the spread on the road (7-5-0) than at home (8-7-0) last season.

BYU vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been listed as the moneyline favorite seven times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cougars have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -365 or better.

Kansas State has won two of the four games it was the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +285 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 78.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

BYU vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU was the 24th-best team in the country in points scored (81.4 per game) and 199th in points allowed (72.6) last year.

On the boards, BYU was 84th in college basketball in rebounds (33.5 per game) last year. It was 19th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

BYU was 10th-best in the country in assists (17.2 per game) last year.

BYU was 215th in the nation in turnovers per game (11.4) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2) last year.

Offensively, Kansas State posted 70.8 points per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 69.6 points per contest on defense (91st-ranked).

With 30.3 rebounds per game, Kansas State ranked 282nd in the country. It allowed 32.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 277th in college basketball.

Last year Kansas State ranked 66th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.3 per game.

Kansas State committed 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

