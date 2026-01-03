Georgia vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Auburn Tigers (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on January 3, 2026 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia win (75.3%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Georgia-Auburn spread (Georgia -5.5) or over/under (174.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Georgia vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Auburn is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

Georgia covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Auburn covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (25%).

The Bulldogs covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 12 times in 18 opportunities at home, and they covered four times in 10 opportunities in away games.

The Tigers were better against the spread at home (8-7-0) than away (5-5-0) last year.

Georgia vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Bulldogs have not lost in five games this year when favored by -230 or better on the moneyline.

Auburn has been the moneyline underdog five total times this season. Auburn has finished 1-4 in those games.

The Tigers have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +195 or longer without claiming a victory.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia has a 69.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Georgia vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

With 75.3 points scored per game and 69.9 points conceded last season, Georgia was 136th in college basketball on offense and 107th on defense.

On the boards, Georgia was 135th in the nation in rebounds (32.8 per game) last year. It was 53rd in rebounds allowed (29.0 per game).

At 12.5 assists per game last season, Georgia was 260th in college basketball.

Georgia was 297th in college basketball in turnovers per game (12.4) and 140th in turnovers forced (11.7) last year.

Auburn owned a top-25 offense last year, ranking 13th-best in college basketball with 83.0 points per game. On defense, it ranked 87th with 69.4 points allowed per contest.

Last season Auburn averaged 34.4 boards per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Auburn ranked 34th in college basketball with 16.1 assists per contest.

Auburn was top-25 last season in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 184th with 11.2 forced turnovers per contest.

