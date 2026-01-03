NC State vs Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The NC State Wolfpack (10-4, 1-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-2, 0-1 ACC) on January 3, 2026 at Lenovo Center.

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

NC State vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: NC State win (61.5%)

If you are planning on making a wager on NC State-Virginia contest (in which NC State is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 152.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

NC State vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

NC State has covered eight times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Virginia has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing at home last season, the Wolfpack had a better record against the spread (8-10-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-9-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cavaliers had a lower winning percentage at home (.412, 7-10-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

NC State vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

NC State has been victorious in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wolfpack have a mark of 9-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -210 or better on the moneyline.

Virginia has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Cavaliers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +172 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that NC State has a 67.7% chance of pulling out a win.

NC State vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

NC State put up 69.6 points per game and allowed 70.4 last year, making them 294th in the country offensively and 126th on defense.

NC State collected 29.6 rebounds per game and conceded 32.9 boards last season, ranking 316th and 287th, respectively, in the country.

Last season NC State was ranked 260th in the country in assists with 12.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, NC State was 12th-best in college basketball in committing them (9.1 per game) last year. It was 153rd in forcing them (11.5 per game).

Virginia found it difficult to generate points last season, ranking fifth-worst in college basketball with 64.8 points per game. It fared better defensively, ranking 39th by allowing 66.8 points per contest.

Virginia struggled to accumulate rebounds last season, ranking worst in college basketball with 26.8 rebounds per game. It ranked 104th by allowing 30.1 boards per contest.

Virginia ranked 93rd in the country with 14.7 assists per contest.

Virginia ranked 19th-worst in the country with 9.2 forced turnovers per game, but it helped negate that by ranking 25th-best in college basketball committing 9.3 turnovers per contest.

