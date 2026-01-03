Alabama vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3, 0-0 SEC) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (66.3%)

Alabama is a 5.5-point favorite against Kentucky on Saturday and the over/under is set at 174.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Alabama vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Kentucky covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Crimson Tide did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (8-4-0) than they did in home games (8-7-0) last season.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .556 (10-8-0). On the road, it was .400 (4-6-0).

Alabama vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has won in six of the seven contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Crimson Tide have been a -235 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Kentucky has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 70.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Alabama was best in college basketball on offense (90.7 points scored per game) but third-worst defensively (81.3 points conceded).

On the glass, Alabama was third-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.8 per game) last year. It was 290th in rebounds conceded (33.0 per game).

Alabama was 13th-best in the country in assists (17.1 per game) last year.

At 12.1 turnovers committed per game and 10.0 turnovers forced last season, Alabama was 267th and 305th in college basketball, respectively.

Kentucky sported a top-25 offense last year, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 84.4 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 315th with 77.2 points allowed per contest.

Kentucky grabbed 34.1 boards per game (63rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (239th-ranked).

Kentucky piled up assists last season, ranking 17th-best in college basketball with 16.9 per game.

Last year Kentucky averaged 10.4 turnovers per game (108th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 9.9 turnovers per contest (312th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!