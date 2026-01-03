Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-1, 0-0 Big 12), winners of three straight as well.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech win (74.5%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Texas Tech (-11.5) versus Oklahoma State on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 168.5 points for this game.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

Oklahoma State is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

The Red Raiders did a better job covering the spread in road games (7-3-0) than they did at home (10-8-0) last year.

Against the spread last season, the Cowboys had better results away (6-6-0) than at home (7-8-0).

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been the moneyline favorite in nine games this season and has come away with the win eight times (88.9%) in those contests.

The Red Raiders have not lost in six games this year when favored by -847 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma State has compiled a 2-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Cowboys have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +570 or longer.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 89.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech is outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +138 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.8 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and gives up 73.2 per contest (179th in college basketball).

JT Toppin is 18th in college basketball with a team-high 21.0 points per game.

Oklahoma State's +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 91.2 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 78.3 per contest (302nd in college basketball).

Anthony Roy's team-leading 17.3 points per game rank him 103rd in college basketball.

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Red Raiders average rank 125th in the nation, and are 3.0 more than the 31.5 their opponents pull down per contest.

Toppin leads the team with 10.6 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball action).

The Cowboys win the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. They record 36.1 rebounds per game, 62nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.5.

Parsa Fallah paces the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (282nd in college basketball).

Texas Tech scores 104.7 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball), while giving up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (166th in college basketball).

The Cowboys average 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (57th in college basketball), and give up 90.3 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball).

