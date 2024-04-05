Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (6-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-4)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-196) | TOR: -1.5 (+162)

NYY: +1.5 (-196) | TOR: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 0-0, 5.06 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt for the Yankees and Kevin Gausman for the Blue Jays. Schmidt and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Schmidt has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Gausman has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Gausman starts this season.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.2%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Yankees vs Blue Jays moneyline has New York as a -116 favorite, while Toronto is a -102 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Blue Jays are +162 to cover, while the Yankees are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees versus Blue Jays on April 6 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with two wins in the three contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 2-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in one of their eight opportunities.

The Yankees are 4-4-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-4).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Toronto has gone 3-4 (42.9%).

In the eight games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-4-0).

The Blue Jays have put together a 4-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Anthony Volpe leads New York with 11 hits and an OBP of .500, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .654. He's batting .423.

He is sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Oswaldo Cabrera is hitting .346 with a double, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Juan Soto has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .395 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Alex Verdugo is batting .179 with a .250 OBP and three RBI for New York this season.

Verdugo has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner has seven hits with a .400 on-base percentage and a .560 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Blue Jays. He's batting .280.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 74th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

George Springer is hitting .143 with a double, two home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 184th, his on-base percentage is 114th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Cavan Biggio is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Ernie Clement has a home run while hitting .294.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/5/2024: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2023: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/27/2023: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/18/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

