Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (10-8) vs. New York Yankees (12-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: YES

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-108) | NYY: (-108)

TOR: (-108) | NYY: (-108) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-184) | NYY: -1.5 (+152)

TOR: +1.5 (-184) | NYY: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-2, 11.57 ERA vs Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 1-1, 2.12 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (0-2, 11.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Marcus Stroman (1-1, 2.12 ERA). Gausman and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Gausman's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Yankees have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Stroman's starts. The Yankees were named the moneyline underdog for one Stroman start this season -- they won.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.6%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Yankees moneyline has Toronto as a -108 favorite, while New York is a -108 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Yankees on April 17, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win six times (75%) in those games.

This season Toronto has come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 18 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've gone 5-3 in those games.

New York has gone 5-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (62.5%).

The Yankees have had an over/under set by bookmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-11-1).

The Yankees have an 8-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner leads Toronto in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.560) and total hits (18) this season. He has a .360 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is ninth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

George Springer has two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .221 and slugging .338 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualified, he is 122nd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Bo Bichette has been key for Toronto with 14 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .328.

Bichette takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a walk and an RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up a .447 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Yankees. He's batting .324.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is seventh and he is 46th in slugging.

Anthony Volpe is slugging .508 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .349 with an on-base percentage of .438.

His batting average ranks 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Alex Verdugo is batting .242 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Oswaldo Cabrera has collected 15 hits to pace his team.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head

4/16/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/7/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2024: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/5/2024: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2023: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/27/2023: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

