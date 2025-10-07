Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 7
Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALDS.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info
- New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)
- Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | TOR: (+128)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 18-9, 3.09 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 3.57 ERA
The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA) for the Yankees and Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) for the Blue Jays. Rodon's team is 14-20-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 19-14. The Blue Jays are 4-3-0 against the spread when Bieber starts. The Blue Jays have not been a moneyline underdog when Bieber starts this season.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (58.4%)
Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while New York is a -152 favorite at home.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +142 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -172.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Blue Jays game on Oct. 7, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 142 games this year and have walked away with the win 87 times (61.3%) in those games.
- This season New York has been victorious 58 times in 86 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 78 of their 165 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Yankees have posted a record of 77-88-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Jays have put together a 43-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 56.6% of those games).
- Toronto has a record of 6-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (50%).
- The Blue Jays have played in 163 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 88 times (88-69-6).
- The Blue Jays have a 94-69-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.7% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has 179 hits and an OBP of .457 to go with a slugging percentage of .688. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .331 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.
- Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in the majors.
- Trent Grisham has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.
- Ben Rice has 26 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Guerrero takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
- George Springer has racked up 153 hits with a .397 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.
- Including all qualified players, he is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- Alejandro Kirk has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .282.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
