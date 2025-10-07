Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 3 on Oct. 7

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | TOR: (+128)

NYY: (-152) | TOR: (+128) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172)

NYY: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 18-9, 3.09 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 3.57 ERA

The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA) for the Yankees and Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) for the Blue Jays. Rodon's team is 14-20-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 19-14. The Blue Jays are 4-3-0 against the spread when Bieber starts. The Blue Jays have not been a moneyline underdog when Bieber starts this season.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (58.4%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while New York is a -152 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +142 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -172.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Blue Jays game on Oct. 7, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 142 games this year and have walked away with the win 87 times (61.3%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 58 times in 86 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 78 of their 165 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 77-88-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have put together a 43-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 56.6% of those games).

Toronto has a record of 6-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (50%).

The Blue Jays have played in 163 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 88 times (88-69-6).

The Blue Jays have a 94-69-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 179 hits and an OBP of .457 to go with a slugging percentage of .688. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .331 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in the majors.

Trent Grisham has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Ben Rice has 26 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Guerrero takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

George Springer has racked up 153 hits with a .397 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

Including all qualified players, he is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Alejandro Kirk has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .282.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

