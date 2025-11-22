Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-14) are 7-point underdogs as they try to end a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-7) on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -7 231.5 -275 +225

Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (76.5%)

Pelicans vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 16 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over nine times this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in nine of 16 opportunities (56.2%).

In home games, Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread (2-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

The Hawks have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than away games (60%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (5-3-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over five of eight times at home (62.5%), and four of eight on the road (50%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 58% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16 points, 2.7 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels averages 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 19.7 points, 2.9 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 17.2 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III provides the Pelicans 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 6.4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremiah Fears averages 15.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Herbert Jones' numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 39% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 4.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 40.7% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

