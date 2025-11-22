Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (5-11) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (5-12) on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -2.5 226.5 -134 +114

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (58.6%)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Mavericks have put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 16 games this year, they have five wins against the spread.

This season, six of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 16 chances.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the point total 31.2% of the time (five out of 16 games with a set point total).

At home, Dallas owns a better record against the spread (5-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-3-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Mavericks hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total five times in 12 opportunities this season (41.7%). In road games, they have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than on the road (.143, 1-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over three of nine times at home (33.3%), and two of seven on the road (28.6%).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 16.4 points, 6.4 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington averages 15 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Naji Marshall is averaging 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 46.9% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 12.6 points, 5 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cedric Coward averages 14.6 points for the Grizzlies, plus 6.3 boards and 2.9 assists.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 6.7 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Grizzlies receive 17.9 points per game from Jaren Jackson Jr., plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Jock Landale's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 5.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.5% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Grizzlies get 9 points per game from Cam Spencer, plus 2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

