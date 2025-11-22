Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Bulls vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MNMT2

The Washington Wizards (1-14) visit the Chicago Bulls (8-7) after losing seven road games in a row. The Bulls are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 244.5.

Bulls vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -12.5 244.5 -649 +480

Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (79.4%)

Bulls vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Bulls are 8-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have three wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 66.7% of the time (10 out of 15 games with a set point total).

Chicago sports a better record against the spread at home (5-1-1) than it does in road games (3-5-0).

Looking at point totals, the Bulls hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total five times in seven opportunities this season (71.4%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, Washington is 0-6-0 at home against the spread (.000 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-6-0 ATS (.333).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 66.7% of the time this season, both at home (four of six) and on the road (six of nine).

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 9.9 boards and 9.6 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.9 points, 9.5 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 5.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.7 points, 4 boards and 5.2 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Wizards get 16.5 points per game from Kyshawn George, plus 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Tre Johnson averages 11.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Carlton Carrington averages 6.2 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists. He is making 34.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.